Smokies win first game of season, 6-4

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies offense came to life during the bottom of the eighth as Jared Young, Miguel Amaya, and Christopher Morel crossed home plate securing a 6-4 Smokies win. Miguel Amaya, tonight’s designated hitter, did not disappoint by going three for four driving in two runs on the night.

The Smokies scored first in the first inning, after leadoff batter Christian Donahue took a walk from Montgomery’s starting pitcher Tommy Romero. After stealing second and getting into scoring position, Miguel Amaya, Cubs third ranked prospect, brought Donahue home to put the first run on the board.

Smokies starting pitcher, Matt Swarmer, had an early night only pitching three innings while giving up one run on three hits. During Swarmer’s last inning, Montgomery capitalized as Garrett Whitley singled and later in the inning Miles Mastrobuoni hit an RBI double securing a Biscuit run.

Andy Weber is credited with two hits and a RBI during tonight’s game. Christopher Morel, Cubs seventh ranked prospect, came out of tonight’s game with one hit and a RBI. Jared Young and Zach Davis were also credited one hit in tonight’s matchup.

Relief pitchers, Wyatt Short, Juan Gamez, and Ben Leeper pitched a strong combined five innings only giving up one run to the Biscuits offense. Ethan Roberts came in to close the game in the ninth. After giving up two runs, the Tennessee native was able to secure the third out to end the game. Leeper is recognized as tonight’s winning pitcher.

The Tennessee Smokies face the Montgomery Biscuits again tomorrow evening for game three of this five game series. Gates open at 6:00pm with tickets still available. Purchase your tickets now online, over the phone by calling (865)286-2300, or by visiting our Box Office anytime between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday. The full schedule can be found by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com.