Smokies walk it off in 10th, 6-5

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies PR) Darius Hill’s walk-off RBI single in the tenth inning Wednesday night gave the Tennessee Smokies (6-7) a 6-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (5-9), their second straight at Smokies Stadium.

Andy Weber doubled twice and reached base four times in the win. Jamie Westbrook’s solo home run off RHP Erich Uelmen opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. The Smokies evened the game in the second, Weber doubled and scored on Nelson Maldonado’s RBI single.

Biloxi reclaimed the lead in the fourth after Alexander Palma’s RBI double. Palma scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 3-1. Biloxi’s lead did not last long, in the bottom half of the fourth, Christopher Morel hit a three run home run off LHP Leo Crawford to put Tennessee up 4-3.

In the sixth, Brice Turang led off with a single, moved to second on a wild pitch, and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at four. In the seventh, Lucas Erceg scored on Payton Henry’s single to put Biloxi in front 5-4. The Smokies quickly responded in the bottom half. Hill walked, moved to third on Levi Jordan’s double, and scored on Miguel Amaya’s sacrifice fly.

After RHP Manuel Rodriguez (W, 1-1) stranded two and held the Shuckers scoreless in the top of the tenth, Tennessee won it in the bottom half. Morel began the inning at second, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on Hill’s walk-off base hit.

Rodriguez and RHP Dakota Mekkes combined to toss three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Hill finished with two hits, including the game winner in the tenth. Morel had two hits, his home run was his second of the season.

The Smokies look to continue their winning streak against the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 4.76) and RHP Bowden Francis (2-0, 3.48) is scheduled for 7 PM.