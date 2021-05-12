Smokies spoil Trash Pandas’ home debut in extras

(Tennessee Smokies, submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (4-2) spoiled the Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-5) first ever game at Toyota Field with a 4-3 victory in ten innings Tuesday night. Christian Donahue’s sacrifice bunt in the tenth drove in the game winning run. Tyler Payne finished the day 2-for-4 with a solo home run, he now has seven RBI’s over the last four games.

Levi Jordan’s two-out solo home run to left field got the scoring started in the second inning. Anthony Mulrine’s two-out RBI single in the bottom half tied the game. The Smokies and Trash Pandas exchanged two-out solo home runs in the fourth. Payne’s home run to right center field in the top half was his first of the season. Izzy Wilson’s in the bottom half tied the game at two.

Spencer Griffin led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run to put Rocket City up 3-2. Christopher Morel and Miguel Amaya led off the sixth with back-to-back singles. Morel scored the tying run on Jordan’s two-out RBI single.

Connor Myers began the tenth inning on second base, moved to third on an error, and scored the game winning run on Donahue’s sacrifice bunt. RHP Manuel Rodriguez (SV, 1) stranded the tying and winning runs on base, he struck out two in a scoreless inning.

RHP Cayne Ueckert (W, 1-0) struck out three and allowed just one hit over two shutout innings to earn the win in relief in his Double-A debut. RHP Cam Sanders struck out seven for the second straight start. Zach Davis finished the day 3-for-5, while Jordan finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI’s.

The Smokies and Trash Pandas continue their six game series Wednesday night at Toyota Field. First Pitch between RHP Matt Swarmer (0-0, 3.00) and RHP Kyle Tyler (0-1, 7.36) is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.