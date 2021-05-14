Smokies shut out by Trash Pandas in Rocket City, 2-0

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (4-4) lost 2-0 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-5) Thursday night at Toyota Field. The Smokies finished with just three hits, their fewest in a game this season.

Miguel Amaya went 1-for-2 with two walks, he has reached base eight times so far in the series.

Trash Pandas LHP Jhonathan Diaz (W, 1-0) struck out 11 and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, before Levi Jordan doubled down the left field line with one out in the sixth. Grayson Byrd and Amaya had the Smokies other two hits.

Michael Stefanic’s RBI groundout in the third off RHP Erich Uelmen (L, 0-1) started the scoring. In the fourth, Mitch Nah led off with a solo home run to left center field to put Rocket City up 2-0.

Uelmen suffered the loss, he allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. RHP Ethan Roberts, RHP Dauris Valdez, and RHP Ben Leeper combined to allow just two hits in three scoreless relief innings with two walks.

The Smokies can tie the series with a win over the Trash Pandas Friday night. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (0-0, 0.00) and RHP Jake Lake (0-1, 5.40) at Toyota Field is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.