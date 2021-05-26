Smokies drop opener at Chattanooga, 4-0

Jim Harris

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (7-11) lost their road trip opener to the Chattanooga Lookouts (12-7) at AT&T Field 4-0 Tuesday night. The Smokies managed just five hits against Lookouts starter LHP Nick Lodolo (W, 2-0), who struck out eight over seven scoreless innings.

The Lookouts scored their first run in the third. TJ Hopkins tripled with one out, and scored on a groundout. Chattanooga added three in the fifth. Wilson Garcia’s RBI single scored Alejo Lopez, Yoel Yanqui scored on a sacrifice fly, and Garcia came around to score on Leonardo Rivas’s triple.

RHP Erich Uelmen (L, 0-2) took the loss, he allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, he struck out three. RHP Garrett Kelly struck out three and did not allow a hit over two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Miguel Amaya and Grayson Byrd both finished 1-for-3 with a walk. Amaya doubled and Byrd singled.

The Smokies can even up the series with a win against the Lookouts at AT&T Field on Wednesday night. First pitch between RHP Javier Assad (0-2, 6.00) and RHP Matt Pidich (0-0, 2.25) is scheduled for 7:15 PM.

