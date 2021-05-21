Smokies downed at home, 7-2

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies PR) The Biloxi Shuckers (6-9) took down the Tennessee Smokies (6-8) 7-2 Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Biloxi sent ten to the plate and scored four times in the second to break the game open.

The Smokies bullpen combined to allow just an unearned run on one hit over 5.2 innings, while striking out 10, but the damage had been done.

Biloxi scored the initial run in the first. Mitch Longo walked, stole second, moved to third on a bunt, and scored on Jamie Westbrook’s RBI single. In the bottom half, Darius Hill doubled, moved to third on Christian Donahue’s single, and scored on Miguel Amaya’s RBI groundout.

The Shuckers scored four times in the second. Longo, Brice Turang, and David Fry all had RBI’s in the inning, Longo also scored on a wild pitch. Chad Spanberger’s RBI double in the fourth extended Biloxi’s lead to 6-1. The Shuckers added a run on an error in the sixth.

Hill’s RBI groundout in the ninth rounded out the scoring. Donahue finished with two hits in the loss. RHP Javier Assad (L, 0-2) took the loss, he allowed six runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings. LHP Wyatt Short, RHP Ben Leeper, and RHP Ethan Robers each struckout three Shuckers. LHP Bryan Hudson pitched two perfect innings in relief.

LHP Luis Lugo (0-2, 8.59) will start for the Smokies Friday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch between Lugo and LHP Ethan Small (1-1, 4.50) is scheduled for 7 PM.

Friday night at Smokies Stadium is Sasquatch Night. Tickets are available for the remainder of the series and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.