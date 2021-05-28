Smokies blow early lead, fall to Chattanooga in extras

(Submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (8-12) could not hold onto a four-run first inning lead, as the Chattanooga Lookouts (13-8) took the 8-7 victory in 10 innings at AT&T Field Thursday evening. Miguel Amaya went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI, 2 runs, and 3 walks.

The Smokies got out in front early when Chattanooga’s Connor Curlis walked Zach Davis and Darius Hill before serving up a home run to Catcher Miguel Amaya. It was the first homer in a Smokies uniform for the Panama native. Tyler Payne followed up with a line drive single and Nelson Maldonado doubled to drive in the fourth run of the frame. The Lookouts got one back in the first with a TJ Hopkins RBI single to center that scored Leonardo Rivas.

Robbie Tenerowicz began the bottom of the second with a soft line drive to right field before Alejo Lopez smacked a sharp ground ball double to drive him in and cut the Tennessee lead to 4-2.

Amaya walked on five pitches to start the third inning and Payne brought him home on a fly ball double to left field. Grayson Byrd got in on the act with a double of his own to put the Smokies back up by 4 runs and end the night for Curlis (2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 ER).

The teams exchanged runs in the fifth with a Connor Myers sacrifice fly scoring Christopher Morel for the Smokies. The Lookouts’ Michael De Leon brought home a run on a ground ball force out.

Hopkins walked to lead off for Chattanooga in the sixth and Brian Rey’s first double of the season put a run on the board. Wyatt Short then struck out the next two batters before giving up a Lorenzo Cedrola RBI single. Amaya ended the inning with a throw out at second base when Cedrola attempted to steal.

After a clean inning pitched by the Smokies’ Bryan Hudson, retiring all three batters he faced in the seventh, the Lookouts got the best of him in the eighth. Hopkins started with a double to right field, and after back-to-back wild pitches, he scored, shortening the deficit to 7-6. Tenerowicz got on with a single and Jay Schuyler tied the contest with a sharp hit double to right. Schuyler entered his at bat in the eighth 0-3 with three strikeouts.

Alexis Diaz made quick work of the Smokies in the ninth. After Byrd got on base with a fielding error by the shortstop Rivas, Diaz struck out the side. Ben Leeper replaced Hudson and shut down the Lookouts with a 1-2-3 inning to force extras.

With a runner starting on second base and allowing a single by Zach Davis, Diaz intentionally walked Darius Hill to load the bases for Miguel Amaya with one out in the tenth inning. Diaz struck out Amaya on three pitches and then got Payne swinging as well.

Pinch-Hitter Wilson Garcia knocked home Pinch-Runner Chuckie Robinson for the walk-off winner in the bottom of the tenth.

Starting Pitcher Luis Lugo did not factor in the decision, tossing four innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out seven for the Smokies.

Diaz (1-1) was credited with the win as he struck out six over two innings pitched while allowing just one hit and one walk. Leeper (1-1) was saddled with the loss.

The series continues against the Lookouts Friday night.