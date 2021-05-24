Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sherry was born August 14, 1970 in Knoxville, Tennessee and is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Longmire and sister, Linda Longmire. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed flowering.

Sherry is survived by her father, Allen Longmire of Andersonville; daughter, Summer Lynn Rains; niece, Skyler Longmire; great nephews, Axel Jones and Jaxx Longmire and several loving cousins.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Andersonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com