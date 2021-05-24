Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 192 Views

Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.  Sherry was born August 14, 1970 in Knoxville, Tennessee and is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Longmire and sister, Linda Longmire.  She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed flowering.  

Sherry is survived by her father, Allen Longmire of Andersonville; daughter, Summer Lynn Rains; niece, Skyler Longmire; great nephews, Axel Jones and Jaxx Longmire and several loving cousins. 

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Andersonville Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dan “Gary” Garrison Hayes Sr., age 71, of Rocky Top

Dan “Gary” Garrison Hayes Sr., age 71, of Rocky Top, TN passed away at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.