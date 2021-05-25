REMINDER: Parrot Head Week continues

Jim Harris

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding its annual Parrot Head Week festivities through this Friday, May 28th.

MEDIC is reporting an immediate, critical need for blood types O-Positive and O-Negative.

You can donate at any of MEDIC’s fixed Donor Centers across the area, or at community blood drives, information about which you can find at www.medicblood.org.

This annual event, according to MEDIC, is a great way to give back to the community, earn a great shirt and goodies, and start the unofficial kickoff to summer.

The blood supply continues to deteriorate, and other blood centers do not have enough to export to MEDIC. It is imperative that collect enough locally to stabilize our inventory, according to MEDIC.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Masks are now voluntary at MEDIC donor centers and on mobile buses. 

During Parrott Head Week, all donors will receive:

  • Special edition t-shirt
  • $5 Salsarita’s coupon
  • Texas Roadhouse coupon
  • Chance to win daily prizes (one winner per day)
  • Chance to win a 2-night weeknight stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge
  • MEDIC staff will be grilling cheeseburgers for donors at the Ailor Avenue and Farragut donor centers on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, or by calling 865-524-3074.

