Reminder: CHS Class of ’21 graduates Friday

Graduation season officially kicked off in Anderson County on Thursday with ceremonies for the Classes of 2021 at the Clinch River Comunity School and the Innovation Academy.

The Clinton High School graduation will take place at the Clinton High School City Football Field downtown tonight (Friday, May 14th) beginning at 7 pm.

The fourth and final graduation ceremony will be held next Friday, May 21st as seniors at Anderson County High School will receive their diplomas at the on-campus Maverick Stadium between 7 and 9 pm.

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live by ACTV, which can be watched on Comcast Cable channel 95 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99 in Anderson County, online at www.andersoncounty.tv/live, on the “Anderson County Schools TN” Facebook page, the “@ACSchoolsTN” Twitter page, and the ACTV Apple TV and Roku apps.

Face coverings will be recommended at all of the graduation ceremonies, but not required.

For more information, visit www.acs.ac.