Don’t forget that the Class of 2021 will graduate from Anderson County High School this Friday at 7 pm in a ceremony at Maverick Stadium.

AC will be the last county school to hold its commencement ceremony, as the Clinch River Community School, the Innovation Academy and Clinton High School honored their seniors last week.

Again, from all of us here at WYSH, congratulations to the Class of 2021 and good luck in your future endeavors.