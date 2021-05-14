RAM Clinic in Jellico this weekend (May 15 & 16)

Remote Area Medical—RAM—will be holding a free medical clinic this weekend in Jellico, specifically at Jellico High School.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. (midnight) on the first night of the event (Saturday, May 15th) and remain open for the duration of the two-day clinic, which will conclude on Sunday. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with all the information they will need about the clinic opening process, and the next steps each patient will be taking.

Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m.

Patients who do arrive during the overnight hours should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing. Restrooms will be provided.

Free dental, vision and medical services are being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis this weekend, but due to time constraints, patients are asked to be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

Patients will be required to wear face coverings and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

As is always the case, all services provided by Remote Area Medical are free and open to the public, with no ID required.

For more, visit https://www.ramusa.org/clinic-schedule/.