RAM Clinic in Jellico this weekend (May 15 & 16)

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

Remote Area Medical—RAM—will be holding a free medical clinic this weekend in Jellico, specifically at Jellico High School.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. (midnight) on the first night of the event (Saturday, May 15th) and remain open for the duration of the two-day clinic, which will conclude on Sunday. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with all the information they will need about the clinic opening process, and the next steps each patient will be taking.

Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m.

Patients who do arrive during the overnight hours should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing. Restrooms will be provided.

Free dental, vision and medical services are being provided on a first-come, first-serve basis this weekend, but due to time constraints, patients are asked to be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

Patients will be required to wear face coverings and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. 

As is always the case, all services provided by Remote Area Medical are free and open to the public, with no ID required.

For more, visit https://www.ramusa.org/clinic-schedule/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: CHS Class of ’21 graduates Friday

Graduation season officially kicked off in Anderson County on Thursday with ceremonies for the Classes …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.