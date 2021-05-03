Rainey Jane Goddard, age 71 a resident of Petros, passed away, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mrs. Goddard was born February 3, 1950 in Anderson County, TN. She was a lifelong resident of this area.

Rainey was preceded in death by her parents: Finley and Cordelia Patterson; and by siblings: Bertha and HL Edwards, Billy and Lois Patterson, Archie and Ruby Patterson, Fred Patterson, Maxine Henderson, Louise and Jerry Sylvester, and Wanda and JB Walker.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Glen Goddard; by children: Arlene and Doug Phillips, and Michelle Dodson; by step-children: Tim Goddard and Julie Lawson; by grandchildren: Daniel Phillips, Ashely Phillips, Tiffany Brown, and Whitney Cencelweski; by step-grandchildren: Benjamin Charlie Goddard, Hollie Jay Lawson and Timothy Alex Goddard; by great-grandchildren: Victoria Brown, Ella Brown and Hazel Cencelewski; by a brother, Tommy and Jeanette Patterson and by a sister, Pearlie and Michael Cole, sister-in-law; Carrol Goddard, step-nieces and nephews; Shannon and Michael Prickett, Lawrence Dean and Patty Goddard and Kandice Elizabeth and Cliff Banks, also by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Sunday, May 2, 2021, between the hours of 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 4:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Monday, May 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm at The Goddard Family Cemetery in Petros.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is serving the Goddard family and you may share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.