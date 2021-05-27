Public hearing on Clinton FY 22 budget June 28

The City of Clinton, Tennessee, hereby provides certain financial information for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget in accordance with the requirements of Tennessee Code Annotated Title 6 Chapter 56 Section 206. There will be a public hearing on Ordinance No. 661 – Fiscal Year 2022 Budget at City Hall on June 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. All citizens are welcome to participate.

The budget and all supporting data is a public record and is available for public inspection by anyone at the office of the Finance Director.

To download or view the complete Public Notice document, visit http://clintontn.net/FY2022BudgetPublicNotice.pdf.

