The City of Clinton, Tennessee, hereby provides certain financial information for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget in accordance with the requirements of Tennessee Code Annotated Title 6 Chapter 56 Section 206. There will be a public hearing on Ordinance No. 661 – Fiscal Year 2022 Budget at City Hall on June 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. All citizens are welcome to participate.
The budget and all supporting data is a public record and is available for public inspection by anyone at the office of the Finance Director.
To download or view the complete Public Notice document, visit http://clintontn.net/FY2022BudgetPublicNotice.pdf.
Public hearing on Clinton FY 22 budget June 28
