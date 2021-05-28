PROGRAM REMINDER: Telethon to pre-empt Trading Time on TV

Trading Time Primetime will air on WYSH and WQLA at 6 pm tonight (Friday, May 28th), but due to the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Print Ministry Telethon, will not be seen on BBB-TV. The Saturday morning edition of Trading Time will also be a radio-only affair, beginning at 9 am on AM 1380, FM 101.1, and FM 99.5 WYSH and AM 960 and FM 95.9 WQLA.

The annual telethon continues tonight and Saturday to raise money for the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

The ultimate goal of the annual event is to raise enough money to fund the print shop for one year. At the print shop, Bibles are printed that are then sent around the world to various countries and to missionaries to help spread the word of God.

The Telethon will air on Channel 12 on Friday, May 28th, from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday, May 29th, from 8am – 12pm. You can watch on BBB-TV on Comcast Cable, or online at www.bbbtv12.com.

Last year the telethon raised $191,378.

The Print Shop says they have have printed over 10 million scriptures in 15 different languages.