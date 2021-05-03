Play ball! Smokies open season Tuesday, roster released

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have announced the initial 2021 season roster. Miguel Amaya, Cubs third top prospect will be joining the Double-A Affiliate. Other noticeable players returning from the 2019 season include Jared Young, Connor Myers, and Wyatt Short.

The full roster can be found here.

The Smokies debut against the Montgomery Biscuits this Tuesday, May 4 as gates open at 6:00pm for thee first time in 20 months. The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com, where you can also find the full schedulle.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CWTS: Busch wins record 61st Truck race

(MRN.com) Statistically speaking, Kyle Busch had a perfect night at Kansas Speedway on Friday, sweeping …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.