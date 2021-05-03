Play ball! Smokies open season Tuesday, roster released

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have announced the initial 2021 season roster. Miguel Amaya, Cubs third top prospect will be joining the Double-A Affiliate. Other noticeable players returning from the 2019 season include Jared Young, Connor Myers, and Wyatt Short.

The full roster can be found here.

The Smokies debut against the Montgomery Biscuits this Tuesday, May 4 as gates open at 6:00pm for thee first time in 20 months. The box office window is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm to purchase tickets, redeem vouchers, and answer any questions. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com, where you can also find the full schedulle.