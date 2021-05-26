Plane crash in Cumberland kills Knoxville pilot

Following up on a story that broke while we were on the air with Trading Time on Tuesday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff”s Office says that a Knoxville pilot died when his single-engine plane crashed.

The report of a possible plane crash came in at around 9 am EDT, and emergency responders from numerous agencies began searching the area around the Rockwood Airport for any signs of the missing plane. The wreckage was found Tuesday afternoon in the Hinch Mountain area of Cumberland County, about 18 miles from the airport.

The pilot, identified as 35-year-old Vasile Ghelan of Knoxville, was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person aboard the Gulfstream AA5A based out of Island Home Airport in downtown Knoxville.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the FAA and the NTSB. As soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

