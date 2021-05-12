Pete Loyd, age 74, of Clinton

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 75 Views

Pete Loyd, age 74, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2012 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.  He was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late George and Wylordene Winters Loyd on March 3, 1947. Pete was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a truck driver and loved his occupation. In addition to his parents, Pete is preceded in death by, brother, Tommy Loyd. Pete is survived by: Wife of 54 years…………..Wanda Loyd
Sons…………………………….Brian Loyd and wife AJ, Jeff Loyd and wife, Lisa
Grandchildren…………….Krissie Wiggins husband Matt, Robbie Loyd wife Brianna, Haley Ownby,    
                                          Scott Loyd, Austin Loyd
Great grandchildren…..Kinzlie, Matie and Brylie
Aunts………………………….Polly Elliott and Barbara Price
Sister-in-law………………Cheryl Loyd
several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.   The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5-7PM with funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Rick Carnes officiating.  www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lowell Edward ”Eddie” Nelson, age 54 of Rocky Top

Lowell Edward ”Eddie” Nelson, age 54 of Rocky Top, passed away on Saturday, May 8, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.