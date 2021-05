Peggy Marlene Livesay, age 85 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.

Marlene’s family and friends will have a memorial service for her on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN with Pastor Bobby McCoy officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.