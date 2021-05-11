Peggy Marlene Livesay, 85 (revised)

Peggy Marlene Livesay, 85, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2021 at her home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born February 21, 1936 in Newton, Illinois, the oldest child of Kenneth Harris and Ruth Kathaleen Warford Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sandra Harris.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Douglas Livesay, her daughter Jill Anne Livesay Zockoll, and son-in-law Brad Kent Zockoll, both of Oak Ridge, TN; three grandchildren, Nicholas Robert Zockoll and granddaughter-in-law, Alexis Shipley Zockoll, both of Greenville, TN; Peter Samuel Zockoll, of Oregon; and Julianne Marlene Zockoll, living at home with her parents; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Bella, and John Zockoll, all living at home with their parents, Nicholas and Alexis. Marlene is also survived by a brother, Larry Harris living in Mahomet, Illinois; sisters Janet O’Banion, living in Maryville, Tennessee, Pamela Stacy, living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Denise Harris, of Liberty, North Carolina.

Marlene graduated from Unity High School at Tolono, IL, and went on to attend secretarial school before working for Dowell Agricultural Specialists for thirteen years, after which she held various jobs as she traveled around the country with Robert. Her interests were primarily family, church, sewing, reading, and camping.

A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 1451 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, on Friday, May 14 at 6:00 pm, EST. A graveside ceremony and burial will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens (Glasgow Memorial Gardens), 1504 Happy Valley Road, Glasgow, Kentucky on Saturday, May 15 at 11:00 am, CST. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

