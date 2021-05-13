OS, ex-chief settle termination dispute

Jim Harris

As first reported by WBIR-TV, the town of Oliver Springs and its former police chief have reached a settlement concerning his dismissal earlier this year.

You may recall that in March, Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox fired longtime Police Chief Kenneth Morgan for misconduct, alleging that Morgan had engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate, falsified records, and himself been insubordinate.

Morgan was terminated following a probe into allegations that he maintained a sexual relationship with a subordinate and used his position to falsify records.

At the ime, Morgan indicated he would appeal the decision to the Town Council, which has the power to override the mayor’s decision or affirm, but instead the two sides entered into mediation, which led to a settlement agreed to by both sides.

Terms of the settlement reportedly include changing his status from “terminated” to “retired,” paying him some $16,000 in benefits he is due, and allowing him to maintain his employee COBRA insurance for up to a year and a half. The TV station reported that the city will pay Morgan almost $4300 to “help cover [his part of] the cost of the insurance.”

The settlement was approved last month by the Town Council.

