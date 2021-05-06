OS Council to meet, discuss possible settlement with ousted chief

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 131 Views

The Oliver Springs Town Council will meet this evening (Thursday, May 6th) at 7 pm for its regular monthly meeting.

Among the items on the agenda is discussion, and potential approval of a proposed settlement in the case of ex-Police Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Mayor Omer Cox fired the longtime chief in March for misconduct, alleging that Morgan had engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate, falsified records, and been insubordinate.

Morgan initially indicated he would appeal the mayor’s decision, but instead the two sides entered into mediation, which may have resulted in a less-acrimonious departure settlement that will ensure that Morgan’s departure is not a drawn out, contentious affair.

The Oliver Springs Town Council will meet at 7 pm tonight.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Splash Pad set to open May 14th

Wednesday, Clinton Parks and Recreation Department officials announced that the Lakefront Park Splash Pad will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.