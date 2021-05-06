OS Council to meet, discuss possible settlement with ousted chief

The Oliver Springs Town Council will meet this evening (Thursday, May 6th) at 7 pm for its regular monthly meeting.

Among the items on the agenda is discussion, and potential approval of a proposed settlement in the case of ex-Police Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Mayor Omer Cox fired the longtime chief in March for misconduct, alleging that Morgan had engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate, falsified records, and been insubordinate.

Morgan initially indicated he would appeal the mayor’s decision, but instead the two sides entered into mediation, which may have resulted in a less-acrimonious departure settlement that will ensure that Morgan’s departure is not a drawn out, contentious affair.

