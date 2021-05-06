ORT: Officials to consider plans for stable, horse therapy facility

(Oak Ridge Today) Commercial horse stables and horse-based therapy programs have been proposed near Big Turtle Park in west Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a special exception to allow the commercial facility in a residential/open space district on Tuesday, May 11.

The request has been sought by Sean and Sara Pennington, who could buy roughly 31 acres at the end of Hermitage Boulevard for the project. The stables are intended to board horses and provide people with horse-based therapy programs, according to a staff report for the zoning appeals board.

The property is south of Oak Ridge Turnpike near the intersection with Montana Avenue and east of the end of Hermitage Boulevard. It’s near the Weigel’s gas station and convenience store and Oak Ridge Sportsmen’s Association.

The city staff has recommended approving the special exception for the commercial horse facility, subject to certain conditions. The staff said the facility will not adversely affect nearby property, and there is “no anticipated adverse impact to surrounding residential uses from the commercial operation of the facility.”

A rezoning application for the 31-acre property was approved by the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission during its March meeting and recommended to Oak Ridge City Council for its approval. The rezoning was from low-density residential to residential/open space. The rezoning request was approved by City Council in the first of two readings, or meetings, in April, and it is pending final approval by City Council during its May 10 meeting.

The Oak Ridge Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.