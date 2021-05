According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Oak Ridge City Council in a special meeting on Tuesday approved the purchase of three drones for the fire and police departments.

The seven-member Council had deferred a vote on the drones during its May 10 meeting after members raised questions about privacy, civil liberties, and requests for images or videos inadvertently captured by the drones.

The contract is worth a reported $57,000. Youc an read more by visiting www.oakridgetoday.com.