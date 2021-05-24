ORPW sewer inspections continue

(OR Public Works) Oak Ridge Public Works would like residents to be aware of upcoming sewer work and inspections.

Beginning Tuesday, May 25, crews will be working on the sewer system in the following areas: Ogden Circle, Outer Drive, Oak lane, Delaware Avenue, Dixie Lane, Delmar Circle, Dewey Road, Ditman Lane, Decatur Road, Decatur Road, Darwin Lane, West and East Dalton Road, California Avenue, Cahill Lane, Carlisle Lane, Cedar Lane, Alder Lane, East Drive, Oak Ridge Turnpike (between Dresden Road and Belgrade Road), West Arrowwood and Aspen Lane.

Work will take approximately two months to complete.

They will be checking for blockages with a Sewer Line Rapid Assessment Tool (SL-RAT) which operates with acoustic sound. During this time, residents may experience unusual noises coming from the sewer lines, which is normal due to the high-frequency this tool uses.

For questions or more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.

