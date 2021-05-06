ORPSEF awards grants to Oak Ridge schools

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation awarded more than $101,000 in grants to Oak Ridge teachers on Wednesday, during teacher appreciation week.
The Foundation announced the following 2021 grant recipients in Oak Ridge Schools:
Glenwood Elementary
- Amelia Bell (Every Day Counts: Flipping the Script on Truancy)
- Amber Ashworth, in partnership with all four elementary school librarians and guidance counselors, and CTE coordinator (Career Cluster Exploration in the Elementary Grades)
Linden Elementary
- Lisa Buckner and Heather Henderlight (Forging Ahead with Making at Linden with a Glowforge Laser Cutter)
- Mike Carvella and Heather Henderlight (Logitech Crayon stylus pilot for Kindergarten and First Grade teachers)
Woodland Elementary
- Mike Carvella (Creation of Woodland Studio)
Jefferson Middle School
- Alex Cantrell (Purchasing New Clarinets and Saxophones)
- Jenifer Laurendine (The HoloLens 2: Opportunity Awaits!)
- Ed Wright, Chris Jaeger, and John Mitchell (Career Exploration through Aviation with the use of flight simulators)
Robertsville Middle School
- Randall Doss (Building and Coding the Robots and Computers of the Future: 5th and 6th Graders at RMS Creating a Better, More Technologic Future)
- Lauren Hawkins, Jamie Petrie, and Bradley Williams (Robertsville Middle School Gym Projector and Screen)
Oak Ridge High School
- Amber Roberts (Career Pathways)
- Joseph Moseley (DSLR Cameras for ORHS Visual Arts Department)
- Abigial Hoshall (Improving Language Reading Comprehension Skills Through Engagement)
Pupil Services
- Marcia Wade (Water for Wellness)
- Madison Branham (Let’s Vaporize Teen Vaping in our Schools!)
The Classroom Grants Program is a key component of the Foundation’s mission to support the highest quality education for all students, according to a press release.
Including this year’s grants, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in total grant funding.
For more information about the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation or to make a donation, visit http://www.orpsef.org/.