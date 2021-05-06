ORPSEF awards grants to Oak Ridge schools

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation awarded more than $101,000 in grants to Oak Ridge teachers on Wednesday, during teacher appreciation week.

The Foundation announced the following 2021 grant recipients in Oak Ridge Schools:

Glenwood Elementary

Amelia Bell (Every Day Counts: Flipping the Script on Truancy)

Amber Ashworth, in partnership with all four elementary school librarians and guidance counselors, and CTE coordinator (Career Cluster Exploration in the Elementary Grades)

Linden Elementary

Lisa Buckner and Heather Henderlight (Forging Ahead with Making at Linden with a Glowforge Laser Cutter)

Mike Carvella and Heather Henderlight (Logitech Crayon stylus pilot for Kindergarten and First Grade teachers)

Woodland Elementary

Mike Carvella (Creation of Woodland Studio)

Jefferson Middle School

Alex Cantrell (Purchasing New Clarinets and Saxophones)

Jenifer Laurendine (The HoloLens 2: Opportunity Awaits!)

Ed Wright, Chris Jaeger, and John Mitchell (Career Exploration through Aviation with the use of flight simulators)

Robertsville Middle School

Randall Doss (Building and Coding the Robots and Computers of the Future: 5th and 6th Graders at RMS Creating a Better, More Technologic Future)

Lauren Hawkins, Jamie Petrie, and Bradley Williams (Robertsville Middle School Gym Projector and Screen)

Oak Ridge High School

Amber Roberts (Career Pathways)

Joseph Moseley (DSLR Cameras for ORHS Visual Arts Department)

Abigial Hoshall (Improving Language Reading Comprehension Skills Through Engagement)

Pupil Services

Marcia Wade (Water for Wellness)

Madison Branham (Let’s Vaporize Teen Vaping in our Schools!)

The Classroom Grants Program is a key component of the Foundation’s mission to support the highest quality education for all students, according to a press release.

Including this year’s grants, the Education Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in total grant funding.

For more information about the Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation or to make a donation, visit http://www.orpsef.org/.