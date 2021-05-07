Olympia Anderson, age 60 of Oak Ridge

Olympia Anderson, age 60 of Oak Ridge

Olympia Anderson, age 60 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.  Olympia was born February 6, 1961 in Chicago, IL.  Throughout her life she loved doing crafts, playing and spending time with her grandchildren, going to parks, and an avid animal lover.  Olympia was called “Mom” by many and will be deeply missed for her caring and giving heart.  She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlane Hoffman.

She is survived by her husband, John Anderson of Oak Ridge; daughter, Andrianna Anderson and her companion, Tyler Dasey of Oak Ridge; son, Brandon Anderson and his companion, Patricia Jullian of Oak Ridge; grandchildren, Remy Anderson and Iris Dasey; brother, Kosta Demetreas of IL; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

