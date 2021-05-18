Oak Ridge School mask requirement ends May 28

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 55 Views

The Oak Ridge School Board voted Monday night to end its mask mandate on May 28th, the final day of the Oak Ridge school year, and make wearing them optional for summer school.

Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers made the recommedation in light of falling case numbers in the community, including none among students or staff in the Oak Ridge Schools. The measure approved Monday is very similar to those being adopted, or considered, by numerous school systems across the state.

Masks have been required in Oak Ridge Schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students can take off their masks outside.

Visitors to school buildings are expected to be allowed starting in July.

The policy approved unanimously on Monday could be revised if conditions change.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Work underway to lay down turf at Clinton Football Stadium

Work began Monday on the project to replace the natural grass playing surface at the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.