Oak Ridge School mask requirement ends May 28

The Oak Ridge School Board voted Monday night to end its mask mandate on May 28th, the final day of the Oak Ridge school year, and make wearing them optional for summer school.

Superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers made the recommedation in light of falling case numbers in the community, including none among students or staff in the Oak Ridge Schools. The measure approved Monday is very similar to those being adopted, or considered, by numerous school systems across the state.

Masks have been required in Oak Ridge Schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students can take off their masks outside.

Visitors to school buildings are expected to be allowed starting in July.

The policy approved unanimously on Monday could be revised if conditions change.