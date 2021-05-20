North Carolina man accused of TennCare fraud

A North Carolina man has been charged with TennCare fraud for allegedly falsely reporting a Tennessee residence in order to obtain TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) today announced the arrest of 27-year-old James Foster of Monroe, North Carolina on charges of TennCare fraud, (a class C felony) and theft of services valued between $10,000 and $60,000 (a class D felony.

Investigators allege that Foster was residing in North Carolina when he falsely reported a Tennessee residence to maintain TennCare benefits, resulting in TennCare paying more than $30,360 in fees and claims on his behalf. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Flynn of Blount County.

ABOUT THE OIG

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February of 2005 and has investigated over 5,760 criminal cases leading to more than $10.8 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. TennCare’s budget is comprised of both federal and state dollars: 65% and 35% respectfully. To date, 3,116 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

