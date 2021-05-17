NCS: Bowman leads historic finish for HMS at Dover

(MRN.com) Say this about Alex Bowman, the pilot of the No. 48 Chevrolet has got his timing right. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the lead off pit road after his final pit stop with 97 of 400 race laps remaining, held off the field on two more race restarts and earned his second victory of the year in Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.

The win punctuated a historic Hendrick Motorsports day at the famed 1-mile track, with the team becoming the third organization in NASCAR Cup Series history to finish 1-2-3-4 in a single event; joining Peter DePaolo Racing (Dec. 30, 1956 at Titusville; April 7, 1957 at North Wilkesboro Speedway) and Roush Fenway Racing (Nov. 20, 2005 at Homestead-Miami Speedway). Bowman held off his teammate Kyle Larson by 2.017 seconds. Chase Elliott (third) and William Byron (fourth) finished just behind, marking the first time in the organization’s 267-victory history it has had a four-car sweep atop the scoreboard.

It was actually Larson who paced the field most of the day – leading a race best 263 of the opening 303 laps and sweeping both Stage 1 and Stage 2 victories – his series-best fifth and sixth stage wins of the season. And at one point, Sunday, he led the field by a full eight seconds.

But Bowman’s team turned in the single fastest pit stop of the entire 2021 season during a late-race caution period and got the car back on track just in front of Larson. Bowman held off his teammate on the restart and pulled away to a comfortable win.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished fifth, followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick (sixth) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin (seventh).

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick turned in his sixth top-10 finish of the season with an eighth-place finish. Daniel Suarez finished ninth – his second top 10 for the new Trackhouse Racing Team and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer earned his second top 10 of the season.

With his work this weekend, Byron moves into second place in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings – 101 points behind Hamlin. Three-race winner Martin Truex Jr., who finished 19th, is now third, 102 points behind Hamlin.

For more from Dover, follow this link.