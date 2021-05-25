Nathan Bullock, age 42 of Clinton

Jim Harris 14 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Nathan Bullock, age 42 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Nathan is a Marine Veteran who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his father, Larry Bullock of Clinton; his mother, Jane Holbrook of Heiskell; his wife, Teresa Bullock of Rocky Top; and his daughter, Kaylee Marie Bullock of Rocky Top.

There are no memorial services set at this time. Jones Mortuary in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton

Sherry Longmire, age 50 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.  Sherry was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.