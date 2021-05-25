Nathan Bullock, age 42 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Nathan is a Marine Veteran who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his father, Larry Bullock of Clinton; his mother, Jane Holbrook of Heiskell; his wife, Teresa Bullock of Rocky Top; and his daughter, Kaylee Marie Bullock of Rocky Top.

There are no memorial services set at this time. Jones Mortuary in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.