Morgan shooting victim ID’ed

Authorities in Morgan County have identified the man who was shot and killed last Friday (5/14/21) in the Oakdale community as 46-year-old Wendell Kasior of Kingston.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a home off of Camp Austin Road shortly before 9 pm last Friday. Preliminary reports from the scene indicated that the suspected shooter was cooperating with investigators and that Kasior had been in his vehicle on the shooter’s property at the time of the incident.

At this time, no additional information is being released.