Morgan shooting victim ID’ed

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 31 Views

Authorities in Morgan County have identified the man who was shot and killed last Friday (5/14/21) in the Oakdale community as 46-year-old Wendell Kasior of Kingston.

Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at a home off of Camp Austin Road shortly before 9 pm last Friday. Preliminary reports from the scene indicated that the suspected shooter was cooperating with investigators and that Kasior had been in his vehicle on the shooter’s property at the time of the incident.

At this time, no additional information is being released.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

