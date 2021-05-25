Joshua Lance (Photo by MCSO, courtesy BBB-TV)

Morgan manhunt ends with arrest

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2,251 Views

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a lengthy manhunt in Morgan County ended with the arrest of a Sevierville man late Monday night.

Morgan County officials reported that at approximately 1:30 pm Monday (5/24/21), a Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Mercedes that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Knoxville Highway. The Mercedes, it turns out, had been reported stolen out of Knoxville.

After a brief physical altercation, the suspect—identified as 25-year-old Joshua Lance– as taken into custody, but as the deputy continued with his roadside investigation while he waited for backup, Lance managed to escape from his cuffs and fled the scene in the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Local and state law enforcement pursued Lance from the Coalfield community, to the edge of the Wartburg city limits, and back down Knoxville Highway, where he ditched the cruiser and fled on foot into the woods near Big Mountain Baptist Church.

Lance was apprehended around 10:15 pm Monday about a quarter-mile from the church.

Joshua Lance (Photo by MCSO, courtesy BBB-TV)

Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter thanked the numerous agencies that assisted in the search for Lance, including the sheriff’s offices in Anderson, Knox and Roane counties as well as the Wartburg and Oliver Springs police departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Parrot Head Week continues

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding its annual Parrot Head Week festivities through this Friday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.