Melinda Moffitt, age 41, of Harriman

Melinda Moffitt, age 41, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away suddenly at her home on May 12, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith. Melinda liked going to flea markets. She loved being an Aunt and Grandmaw.

Melinda was preceded in death by her parents. Marlin and Jewell Whitaker of Knoxville, Tn. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Moffitt; stepdaughter, Natacha Moffitt; sister, Carrie Cardwell; aunts, Teresa Huff, Rose Marley; grandmother, Rosie Clowers; special cousins, Valerie Clowers and Caleb Hickman; special nieces, Corinna Caldwell, Brianna Sky Charcon. She also leaves behind 9 grandkids and several nieces and nephews.

No services have been scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jones Mortuary.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

