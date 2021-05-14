MEDIC Parrott Head event now a weeklong affair

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has announced that it is expanding its annual, unofficial kickoff to summer, the Parrot Head event for an entire week, the final week of May, the 24th through the 28th.

What started as Parrot Head Day has evolved into a week full of events across the region. The Parrot Head week is meant to kick off summer and stabilize the region’s blood supply before the Memorial Day holiday.

“For many years, the event was held on just one day,” said director of communications Kristy Altman in a press release. “In 2019, we expanded to two days and then had to curtail much of the activity last year due to the pandemic. This year, we are ready for fun and looking forward to a week of activities and donations.”MEDIC will be grilling out at the Athens location on Monday, the Crossville location on Tuesday, and at both the Ailor Avenue and Farragut centers on Wednesday and Thursday. MEDIC will not serve food on May 28.

All donors will receive a special edition t-shirt, $5 coupon for Salsarita’s, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Donors are also automatically entered to win daily $25 Margaritaville gift cards. All donors from the week are automatically entered to win a 2-night weeknight stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge.

Appointments are preferred to help staff with donor flow and mitigate wait times. Please visit www.medicblood.org/donate, or call 865-524-3074 to schedule an appointment. Donors are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the donor center or mobile bus.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is an independent blood center and regional nonprofit organization serving 22 counties in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, and is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in our area.