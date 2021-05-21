MEDIC kicks off ‘Parrot Head Week’ early

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is kicking off its annual Parrot Head Week Festivities early amid an immediate and critical need for blood types O Positive and O Negative.

It now runs today through May 28th at MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Blood Drives around the region.

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204

Location Hours, directions, and Mobile Blood Drive List of all can be found at www.medicblood.org.

This annual event is a great way to give back to the community, earn a great shirt and goodies, and start the unofficial kickoff to summer. The blood supply continues to deteriorate, and other blood centers do not have enough to export to MEDIC. It is imperative that collect enough locally to stabilize our inventory. As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

Masks are now voluntary at MEDIC donor centers and on mobile buses.

All donors will receive:

Special edition t-shirt

$5 Salsarita’s coupon

Texas Roadhouse coupon

Chance to win daily prizes (one winner per day)

Chance to win a 2-night weeknight stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.