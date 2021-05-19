MEDIC has ‘critical need’ for O+, O- blood

Due to trauma events that occurred in East Tennessee on Tuesday, MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it is critically low in O Negative and O Positive blood supplies. Officials say that one patient used over 20 units of O Negative.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers are located at:

  • Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue;
  • Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike;
  • Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104;
  • and Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204.

Directions to, and hours for the donor centers as well as a complete list of mobile community blood drives, visit www.medicblood.org.

Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link, or by calling 865-524-3074.

