MCSO investigating fatal shooting

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Oakdale area on Friday night.

Deputies say the shooting occurred off of Camp Austin Road near Oakdale, and that they responded at around 9 pm. Friday.

The identity of the victim is pending official confirmation and an autopsy.

Officials have said the suspect in the shooting has been cooperative with investigators, and that the victim was inside his vehicle on the suspect’s property when the incident occurred.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.