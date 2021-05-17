MCSO investigating fatal shooting

Jim Harris

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Oakdale area on Friday night.

Deputies say the shooting occurred off of Camp Austin Road near Oakdale, and that they responded at around 9 pm. Friday.

The identity of the victim is pending official confirmation and an autopsy.

Officials have said the suspect in the shooting has been cooperative with investigators, and that the victim was inside his vehicle on the suspect’s property when the incident occurred.

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

