Maxine Ruth Lowe, age 89, of Clinton, TN, travelled to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Maxine will be remembered as a kind, gentle, and generous person. Her family describes her as a loyal and faithful woman. She was known for cooking for families and friends during times of grievances; she was always willing to help. Maxine was a lover of the Lord and of flowers. She was a housewife that raised seven children and also cleaned a local church for several years before her passing. She felt like that was a way for her to give back to her community, and most importantly, to serve the Lord. She will be deeply missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Frederick Giles and Alberta Steele. Her husband, Garrett Lowe. Brothers; Jack, Frank, Wayne, Joseph, Doug, and Troy Giles. Sisters; Betty Wilcox, Lucille Jones, and Patricia Parrott.

She is survived by her son Gary Lowe of Clinton. Daughters; Annette Steakley of Clinton, Judy Brown (Randy) of Rutledge, Sheba Tipton (Bob) of Knoxville, Jan Ooten (Carl) of Clinton, Diane Parks (James) of Lake City, and Sonya Hatfield (Jody) of Jacksboro. Brothers; Charles and Sam Giles. Grandchildren; Kimberly, Michael, Tracy, Gary Lee, Chanel, Donnie, Michael, Victoria, Nickie, Justin, Brittnee, and Matthew, along with 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Receiving of friends will be held in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Jason Goins officiating. Interment will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens shortly after funeral service on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.