LPD raids house for second time this year

LaFollette Police were back it again early this morning (Friday, May 14th), as they served a narcotics search warrant a t home on West Central Avenue.

Citizen complaints prompted an investigation by the LPD’s Narcotics Unit that included several purchases of meth from the home, which was also raided by authorities in March.

Officers say they located both meth and heroin inside the home during the Friday raid, and that four people were arrested and charged with various drug-related crimes.