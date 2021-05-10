Lowell Edward ”Eddie” Nelson, age 54 of Rocky Top

Lowell Edward ”Eddie” Nelson, age 54 of Rocky Top, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on November 19, 1966 to the late Lowell Edward Sr. and Peggy Louise Slover Nelson in Knoxville. He was a loving husband, brother, step-dad, and friend.  Eddie enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, farming, and taking care of goats. He liked to tell stories and was loved by everyone he met. He was a God fearing man and a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by: grandparents, Rev. Bill and Wilma Slover; special great uncle, Millard “Ham” Slover.

He is survived by: wife, Tammy; brother, Robbie Nelson and wife Beverly; nephew, Aden Nelson; and step-daughter, Tracy Pesterfield.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Ed Seiber officiating. 

www.holleygamble.com

