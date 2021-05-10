Loretta “Rae” Parker, age 87 of Clinton

Loretta “Rae” Parker, age 87 of Clinton passed away at Morning Pointe Assisted Living.  She was born September 8, 1933 in Benham, Kentucky to the late Glenn and Mary Marie Smith. Rae was a long time member of New Salem Baptist Church and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1950.  Throughout her life she was a competitive bridge player earning the title of Grand Master.  In addition to playing bridge she loved reading, and watching sports especially the Tennessee Vols! Rae had three words that described her, faith, family, and bridge.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, James “Jay” Charles Parker, Jr.; brothers, James Smith, Gary Smith, & Delaney Smith. 

She is survived by her son, Steve Parker of Knoxville; daughter, Teresa Ladue & husband Pat of Harriman; grandchildren, Jared Hueser & wife Candace and Nick Hueser; great grandchildren, McKenna, Adelynn, Parker Kate, & Copeland Hueser; brother, Don Smith of Ten Mile; sisters, Audrey Hautala of Seattle, WA and Patsy Johnson & husband Lewis of Lenoir City; several nieces and nephews. 

The family would like to thank the staff at Morning Pointe Assisted Living for the friendship and loving care given to Rae as they went above and beyond an unlimited amount of compassion. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, May 10, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Anderson Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

