Lillian “Jean” Haynes, age 84, of Powell, Tennessee, passed away at her home on April 29, 2021. Jean worked in the Quality Control Division of Amendt Milling Company. She was a member of Covenant Life Church. She enjoyed being involved in church groups and activities including the Kitchen Team and the Ladies Auxiliary. Jean was a great cook. Jean loved her family and spending time with them. She is preceded in death by her father, Sam Carson Mabe, and her mother, Minnie Pope Mabe. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Mabe ; sisters, Betty Lindsay, Florence Treece, and Mary Lanham.

Jean is survived by her husband, Jerry C Haynes of Powell, Tennessee; son, Robert (Bob) Haynes (Linda) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; daughter, Cyndi McAfee (Tony) of Andersonville, Tennessee; sister, Brenda Ratliff of Indiana; grandchildren, Jody Yother (Josh), McKenzie Sneij (Eli), Mariah Sweat (Wesley); great grandchildren, Alexis Yother, Madison Yother, Peyton Yother, Mila Sneij, Selah Mac Sneij. The family would like to send a special thank you to Bill and Helen Robbins, Faith and Danny McCullah, Angella Even, Jennifer Hansen, Donna Boling, and Tripp and Dana Thornton.

The family will receive her friends on May 2, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:30pm at Covenant Life Church, 151 Sycamore Place, Clinton, Tennessee 37716. The Celebration of Jean’s life will immediately follow with Pastor Tony McAfee officiating. Her Interment will start at 5:30pm at Norris Memorial Gardens on May 2, 2021, following the Celebration of Life.

