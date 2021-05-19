Leslie Moore, age 46 of Heiskell

Jim Harris 17 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Leslie Moore, age 46 of Heiskell passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Ft. Sanders Regional Hospital.  Leslie was born May 18, 1974 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Donald and Barbara Moore.  Throughout his life he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and also enjoyed stripping and collecting copper. 

He is survived by his wife, Kristina Moore of Heiskell; brother, Donnie Moore of Rockwood; father & mother-in-law, Stacy and Susie Moore of Heiskell; several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Charles Kenneth Shoopman Jr., age 51

Charles Kenneth Shoopman Jr., age 51, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday May …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.