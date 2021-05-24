Lengthy chase lands Morgan woman behind bars

A woman was arrested late Thursday night after a police chase that began in Oak Ridge ended nearly 20 miles away in Morgan County.

37-year-old Ursula Young, 37 of Wartburg is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, felony evasion, reckless driving, resisting arrest, and simple possession of a controlled substance. Young also had a failure to appear warrant out of Morgan County.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when Oak Ridge police searching for a vehicle that had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on South Illinois Avenue near Bethel Valley Road spotted the suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to comply, and Oak Ridge police pursued the vehicle through the Marlow community and Oliver Springs into Morgan County, where Oliver Springs police and Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit.

The vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 27, near Mossy Grove Road, and Young was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

