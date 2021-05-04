Lee, Rolfe announce LSI to establish new operation in Knoxville

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that Lending Solutions, Inc. (LSI) will establish new operations in Knoxville. LSI will invest $2 million and create 265 new jobs to open a call center which will operate primarily as a training center for new employees. Once trained, the new employees will be approved to work from home.

LSI was founded in 1994 and is a provider of lending center services and consulting programs for financial institutions across North America. LSI provides 24-hour lending and member services to over 300 of North America’s premier credit unions, banks and mortgage companies.

