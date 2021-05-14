Lee announces partnerships to combat human trafficking

Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced a new series of partnerships to fight human trafficking in Tennessee.

According to the TBI, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex and particularly impacts women and children. It is one of the fastest growing criminal enterprises in the country, and cases have been reported in every county in the state.

“I’m excited to invest in and partner with these remarkable organizations that are at the forefront of this important fight,” said Gov. Lee in a press release announcing the initiative. “Human trafficking has no place in our state, and I’m proud to support our law enforcement and non-profit partners.”

The Tennessee FY21-22 budget included over $5 million in funding for key groups fighting human trafficking and supporting victims including: