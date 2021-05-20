Late night truck fire snarls traffic

A Wednesday night truck fire on I-75 in Campbell County snarled traffic for several hours into Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Emergency crews were summoned to mile marker 140 on I-75 South shortly before midnight after an 18-wheeled car hauler caught fire.

Southbound traffic was stopped for about two hours before one lane opened early this morning, and all lanes were reopened by rush hour.

In addition to local police, fire, and rescue crews, the THP and TDOT also responded to the scene.