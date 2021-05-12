LaFollette pastor beats COVID, returns home after 200+ days

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

A pastor from LaFollette who spent the last seven months in the hospital after a COVID diagnosis returned home on Tuesday.

East LaFollette Baptist Church youth pastor Zach Lloyd was hospitalized in October after contracting COVID-19. While fighting COVID, Lloyd developed pneumonia, and the resulting double infection led to a double lung transplant.

Zach Lloyd was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center on Tuesday sent home to continue his recovery. When he arrived at the city limits, though, he was surprised as LaFollette Police escorted him through the streets of his hometown, which were lined by his friends, family members and other well-wishers holding up signs and cheering his recovery.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennessee opting out of federal unemployment assistance July 3rd

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee added Tennessee to the growing list of states opting out …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.