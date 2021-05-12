LaFollette pastor beats COVID, returns home after 200+ days

A pastor from LaFollette who spent the last seven months in the hospital after a COVID diagnosis returned home on Tuesday.

East LaFollette Baptist Church youth pastor Zach Lloyd was hospitalized in October after contracting COVID-19. While fighting COVID, Lloyd developed pneumonia, and the resulting double infection led to a double lung transplant.

Zach Lloyd was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center on Tuesday sent home to continue his recovery. When he arrived at the city limits, though, he was surprised as LaFollette Police escorted him through the streets of his hometown, which were lined by his friends, family members and other well-wishers holding up signs and cheering his recovery.