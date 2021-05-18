Lady Dragons Basketball Camp June 7-9

Clinton Lady Dragon Basketball Coach Alicia Phillips is having a basketball camp for K – 8th kids, June 7th – 9th.

The cost of the camp is $40, and you can make checks payable to “CHS Lady Dragons Basketball.” Limited scholarships are available if you can’t afford the registration fee.

The camp will be held in the Clinton High School – Don Lockard Gymnasium from 6pm – 8pm nightly.

Your child will receive 3 days of basketball instruction from current CHS Coaches and Players, an evaluation from the CHS staff, and a camp t-shirt.

Contact Coach Alicia Phillips at 865-414-5628 or email her at [email protected] for more information.