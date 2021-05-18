Lady Dragons Basketball Camp June 7-9

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

Clinton Lady Dragon Basketball Coach Alicia Phillips is having a basketball camp for K – 8th kids, June 7th – 9th.

The cost of the camp is $40, and you can make checks payable to “CHS Lady Dragons Basketball.” Limited scholarships are available if you can’t afford the registration fee.

The camp will be held in the Clinton High School – Don Lockard Gymnasium from 6pm – 8pm nightly.

Your child will receive 3 days of basketball instruction from current CHS Coaches and Players, an evaluation from the CHS staff, and a camp t-shirt.

Contact Coach Alicia Phillips at 865-414-5628 or email her at [email protected] for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

South Clinton Chargers Football & Cheer sign-ups underway

South Clinton Chargers Football & Cheer is now registering for the 2021 football season. If …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.